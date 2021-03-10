Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 34.03 points or 0.5% at 6739.45 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.52%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.19%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.59%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.49%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.62%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.55%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.41%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.45%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.9%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.18%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.34 or 0.47% at 51264.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.55 points or 0.36% at 15152.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.07 points or 0.68% at 21124.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.14 points or 0.58% at 6976.

On BSE,1510 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

