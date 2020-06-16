JUST IN
Metal stocks jump

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 200.42 points or 2.88% at 7170.01 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 5.95%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.68%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.49%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.57%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.65%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.3%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.12%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.02%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.41%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 642.6 or 1.93% at 33871.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 181.3 points or 1.85% at 9995.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.25 points or 1.24% at 11992.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.26 points or 1.32% at 4174.39.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 341 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 10:00 IST

