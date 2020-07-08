Auto stocks ease

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 139.57 points or 0.85% at 16192.26 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (down 3.53%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.23%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.31%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.25%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 1.09%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.86%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.6%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.35%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.73%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.28%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.52%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 81.86 or 0.22% at 36756.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.65 points or 0.14% at 10814.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.23 points or 0.66% at 12925.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.42 points or 0.46% at 4495.57.

On BSE,1406 shares were trading in green, 1192 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

