Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 187.27 points or 0.95% at 19816.51 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 4.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.62%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.58%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.14%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.87%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.85%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.83%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.78%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.89%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.34%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.29%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 64.63 or 0.15% at 44115.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 12945.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.35 points or 0.61% at 16151.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.41 points or 0.41% at 5510.91.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)