Volumes jump at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 20357 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7221 shares

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2022.

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 20357 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7221 shares. The stock increased 6.59% to Rs.410.55. Volumes stood at 21239 shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.57% to Rs.132.10. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11.68 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.94% to Rs.2,408.70. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 54931 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33439 shares. The stock lost 2.44% to Rs.252.40. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 13034 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8043 shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.4,019.90. Volumes stood at 9287 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)