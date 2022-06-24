Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 28.4 points or 1.85% at 1563.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Route Mobile Ltd (up 7.03%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.36%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.5%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.44%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.99%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.93%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.67%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.58%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.53%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 501.47 or 0.96% at 52767.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.05 points or 0.81% at 15682.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 266.61 points or 1.1% at 24402.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.44 points or 0.92% at 7618.98.

On BSE,2157 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

