Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 149.07 points or 0.75% at 20033.09 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.26%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.68%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.5%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.38%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.95%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 4.59%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.12 or 0.09% at 61002.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.55 points or 0.3% at 18171.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.11 points or 0.5% at 29253.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.62 points or 0.64% at 9122.99.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 887 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

