Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 226.02 points or 0.94% at 23872.63 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.21%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.99%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.78%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.39%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.77%), MRF Ltd (down 0.65%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.58%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.54%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.54%), Escorts Ltd (up 0.7%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.06%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 346.8 or 0.6% at 57642.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.25 points or 0.41% at 17244.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.56 points or 0.14% at 27891.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.93 points or 0.37% at 8370.13.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1755 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

