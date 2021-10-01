Volumes jump at Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd counter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 248.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.87 lakh shares
Cummins India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 October 2021.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 248.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.21% to Rs.51.00. Volumes stood at 33.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Cummins India Ltd clocked volume of 75.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.27% to Rs.919.80. Volumes stood at 7.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 64.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.15% to Rs.172.45. Volumes stood at 32.8 lakh shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd registered volume of 180.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.202.50. Volumes stood at 87.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Delta Corp Ltd notched up volume of 439.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.281.70. Volumes stood at 114 lakh shares in the last session.
