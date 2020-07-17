Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 332.02 points or 1.62% at 20838.41 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 3.47%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 3.44%),Titan Company Ltd (up 2.37%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.06%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.48%), Symphony Ltd (up 0.34%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.24%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.35%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.29%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.52 or 0.51% at 36658.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.1 points or 0.65% at 10810.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.18 points or 0.99% at 12767.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.23 points or 0.9% at 4416.55.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 508 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

