Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 June 2021.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50304 shares. The stock increased 10.00% to Rs.693.20. Volumes stood at 28989 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 5.7 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.29% to Rs.568.75. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54360 shares. The stock increased 12.07% to Rs.357.50. Volumes stood at 46905 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 4382 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1113 shares. The stock increased 1.34% to Rs.1,942.00. Volumes stood at 2996 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35117 shares. The stock increased 4.79% to Rs.112.70. Volumes stood at 89917 shares in the last session.

