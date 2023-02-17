Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 36.88 points or 0.72% at 5185.04 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Sagar Cements Ltd (up 6.55%), Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.91%),Star Cement Ltd (up 4.15%),Solar Industries India Ltd (up 2.85%),The Ramco Cements Ltd (up 2.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kesoram Industries Ltd (up 2.77%), J K Cements Ltd (up 2.65%), India Cements Ltd (up 2.5%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.33%), and Dalmia Bharat Ltd (up 2.29%).

On the other hand, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 2.17%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (down 1.57%), and Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 1.42%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.95 or 0.14% at 61231.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.18% at 18003.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.9 points or 0.18% at 28162.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.31 points or 0.15% at 8884.44.

On BSE,1503 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

