Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 0.56 points or 0.02% at 3559.14 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.9%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.35%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.85%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.58%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.53%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.48%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 361.45 or 0.61% at 59274.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.75 points or 0.53% at 17671.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.74 points or 0.79% at 28569.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.82 points or 0.77% at 8944.83.

On BSE,1105 shares were trading in green, 1721 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

