Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 195.89 points or 1.03% at 19272.05 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.15%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.47%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.77%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.62%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.37%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.65%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.48%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 361.45 or 0.61% at 59274.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.75 points or 0.53% at 17671.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.74 points or 0.79% at 28569.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.82 points or 0.77% at 8944.83.

On BSE,1105 shares were trading in green, 1721 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)