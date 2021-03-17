BPCL declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

The record date is fixed on Saturday, 27 March 2021.

The board of BPCL on 16 March 2021 declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is Saturday, 27 March 2021 and the dividend will be paid on or before 12 April 2021.

At BPCL yesterday's closing price of Rs 453.80 per share, this translates to a dividend yield of 1.10%.

BPCL operates in refinery and marketing activities, which includes downstream petroleum sector. The Government of India holds 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 December 2020.

The public sector oil marketing company's net profit surged 120.3% to Rs 2,777.62 crore on 10.7% decline in net sales to Rs 66,731.39 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip fell 1.74% to Rs 445.90 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 439.50 and 446.50 so far during the day.

Earlier this month, BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares (BPCL Trust) liquidated its treasury shares worth over Rs 5,500 crore in BPCL.

According to the bulk deal data on 9 March 2021, BPCL Trust sold 12,60,33,090 shares (5.81% equity) of BPCL at Rs 438.41 each for a total of Rs 5,525 crore.

Separately, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund) picked up 1,38,84,962 shares (0.64% equity) at Rs 438.10 each, aggregating to Rs 608 crore. Both the transactions took place on the same day on the NSE.

