Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 319.1 points or 1.43% at 22702.52 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.16%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.76%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.5%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.49%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.4%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.33%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.1%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.02%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 0.21%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 393.52 or 0.77% at 51673.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.05 points or 0.83% at 15300.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.53 points or 0.96% at 21383.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.14 points or 0.9% at 7059.21.

On BSE,1615 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

