Volumes jump at Sharda Cropchem Ltd counter

Shriram Finance Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 December 2022.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd witnessed volume of 30.61 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 18.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.67% to Rs.504.75. Volumes stood at 69803 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 31.92 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.41 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.85% to Rs.1,293.55. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd saw volume of 62.28 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.226.30. Volumes stood at 9.42 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 97547 shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23342 shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.3,023.95. Volumes stood at 18994 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.09 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.1,450.05. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

