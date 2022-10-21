KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 16.55% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1353.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1608.071353.43 19 OPM %9.9810.80 -PBDT158.21138.61 14 PBT143.75124.62 15 NP106.8991.71 17
