Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 270.14 points or 1.98% at 13906.02 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.11%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.73%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.3%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.95%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.66%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.21%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.12%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.03%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.36%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 522.4 or 1.03% at 51304.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.5 points or 1.11% at 15148.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.56 points or 0.83% at 20186.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.35 points or 0.85% at 6773.58.

On BSE,1549 shares were trading in green, 598 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

