Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 69.34 points or 0.3% at 23254.65 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lupin Ltd (up 3.84%), Granules India Ltd (up 3.31%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.31%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.06%),Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 2.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kopran Ltd (up 2.74%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.22%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.05%), Biocon Ltd (up 1.71%), and Shalby Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.91%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.85%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.65%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 8.29 or 0.01% at 56401.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 points or 0% at 16818.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.88 points or 0.09% at 28021.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.5 points or 0.48% at 8625.79.

On BSE,1248 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

