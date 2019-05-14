Volumes jump at Take Solutions Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10276 shares

SRF Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 May 2019.

witnessed volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 11.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10276 shares. The stock increased 2.21% to Rs.140.95. Volumes stood at 15437 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 50735 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11270 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.2,481.45. Volumes stood at 18775 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 50187 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11589 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.452.00. Volumes stood at 21461 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1414 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.6,878.80. Volumes stood at 249 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 7779 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3250 shares. The stock increased 5.45% to Rs.60.90. Volumes stood at 2118 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)