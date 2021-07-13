Volumes jump at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter

V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 5.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35882 shares

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 July 2021.

V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 5.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35882 shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.3,419.75. Volumes stood at 28740 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd saw volume of 28.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.20% to Rs.460.75. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 27.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.135.55. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd saw volume of 56.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.457.50. Volumes stood at 20.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 102.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.45% to Rs.245.90. Volumes stood at 17.19 lakh shares in the last session.

