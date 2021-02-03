Volumes jump at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 23.44% in the September 2020 quarter
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 42.48% in the December 2020 quarter
Grindwell Norton standalone net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter
Tata Consumer Products, Ajanta Pharma, Adani Enterprises in focus
-
Venkys (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 16.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52392 shares
Grindwell Norton Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, NESCO Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2021.
Venkys (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 16.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52392 shares. The stock increased 8.59% to Rs.1,708.75. Volumes stood at 59855 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 6.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33410 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.785.90. Volumes stood at 53493 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 49.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.28% to Rs.237.25. Volumes stood at 2.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.1,828.30. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.
NESCO Ltd witnessed volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77108 shares. The stock increased 6.90% to Rs.629.00. Volumes stood at 87903 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU