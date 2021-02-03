Volumes jump at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

Venkys (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 16.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52392 shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, NESCO Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2021.

Venkys (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 16.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52392 shares. The stock increased 8.59% to Rs.1,708.75. Volumes stood at 59855 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 6.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33410 shares. The stock rose 5.95% to Rs.785.90. Volumes stood at 53493 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 49.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.28% to Rs.237.25. Volumes stood at 2.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.1,828.30. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd witnessed volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77108 shares. The stock increased 6.90% to Rs.629.00. Volumes stood at 87903 shares in the last session.

