Bajaj Consumer Care spurts after Q3 PAT rises nearly 18% YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care jumped 10.08% to Rs 234.80 after the company's net profit rose by 17.54% to Rs 57.29 crore on a 18.08% increase in net sales to Rs 243.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 69.59 crore, up by 17.32% from Rs 59.32 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo increased by 16.25% to Rs 12.33 crore in the third quarter as compared to same period last year.

Bajaj Consumer Care has presence in the hair oil category with brands like Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil, Bajaj Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, Bajaj Amla Hair oil and Bajaj Jasmine Hair oil. The company ventured into the skin care category with the acquisition of Nomarks brand.

