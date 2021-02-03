Bajaj Consumer Care spurts after Q3 PAT rises nearly 18% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Consumer jumps after decent Q2 result
Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the September 2020 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2020 quarter
Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Bajaj Consumer Care jumped 10.08% to Rs 234.80 after the company's net profit rose by 17.54% to Rs 57.29 crore on a 18.08% increase in net sales to Rs 243.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 69.59 crore, up by 17.32% from Rs 59.32 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo increased by 16.25% to Rs 12.33 crore in the third quarter as compared to same period last year.
Bajaj Consumer Care has presence in the hair oil category with brands like Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil, Bajaj Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, Bajaj Amla Hair oil and Bajaj Jasmine Hair oil. The company ventured into the skin care category with the acquisition of Nomarks brand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU