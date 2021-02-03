Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 0.92 points or 0.03% at 2673.85 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.51%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.02%), DLF Ltd (down 1.21%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 4.2%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.16%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.9%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 681.44 or 1.37% at 50479.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 204.65 points or 1.4% at 14852.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 299.06 points or 1.6% at 18945.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.48 points or 1.76% at 6431.47.

On BSE,1741 shares were trading in green, 1091 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

