FMCG shares slip

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 96.39 points or 0.87% at 11003.4 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Britannia Industries Ltd (down 3.68%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.97%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.95%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 2.37%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.1%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.93%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.9%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.83%), and Dabur India Ltd (down 1.58%).

On the other hand, Prabhat Dairy Ltd (up 4.83%), Future Consumer Ltd (up 3.34%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 3.14%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.75 or 0.18% at 40469.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.4 points or 0.15% at 11878.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.52 points or 0.16% at 14872.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.34 points or 0.01% at 4955.86.

On BSE,1249 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)