Volumes soar at United Spirits Ltd counter

Welspun India Ltd, KRBL Ltd, DLF Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2021.

United Spirits Ltd recorded volume of 125.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.64% to Rs.840.35. Volumes stood at 38.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd registered volume of 183.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.99% to Rs.153.10. Volumes stood at 36.77 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 38.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.40% to Rs.298.40. Volumes stood at 10.07 lakh shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd registered volume of 550.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 112.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.34% to Rs.396.15. Volumes stood at 425.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 50.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.09% to Rs.879.00. Volumes stood at 30.26 lakh shares in the last session.

