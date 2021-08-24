Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 87.71 points or 0.26% at 33723.54 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 5.23%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.14%),NELCO Ltd (down 3%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.39%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 1.82%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.34%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.84%), Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 0.74%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.72%).

On the other hand, RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 6.65%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.33%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 336.21 or 0.61% at 55892.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.85 points or 0.62% at 16598.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 324.47 points or 1.28% at 25682.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.81 points or 0.77% at 7958.02.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

