Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 42.18 points or 0.12% at 36082.61 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.31%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 2.01%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.72%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.29%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 0.19%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 5.55%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 2.75%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.42%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 336.21 or 0.61% at 55892.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.85 points or 0.62% at 16598.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 324.47 points or 1.28% at 25682.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.81 points or 0.77% at 7958.02.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

