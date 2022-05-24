Volumes soar at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 29.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62423 shares

Hikal Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 May 2022.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 29.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62423 shares. The stock gained 10.49% to Rs.452.95. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd witnessed volume of 15.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.79% to Rs.391.50. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 1101.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.37.10. Volumes stood at 107.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 43.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.95% to Rs.3,666.15. Volumes stood at 21.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 21.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.97% to Rs.155.05. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.

