Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 May 2022.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 61.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.31% to Rs.89.30. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 22.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.75% to Rs.2,891.60. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47108 shares. The stock rose 9.56% to Rs.695.95. Volumes stood at 19797 shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62327 shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.2,052.00. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 9.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.443.00. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

