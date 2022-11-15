Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 15.2 points or 0.42% at 3593.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.21%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.68%), DLF Ltd (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.55%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.51%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.12%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.69%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.65%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.04% at 61650.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.25 points or 0.08% at 18343.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.84 points or 0.04% at 29044.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.92 points or 0.09% at 9003.26.

On BSE,1577 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

