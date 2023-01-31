Volumes soar at Century Textiles & Industries Ltd counter

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57875 shares

Orient Electric Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 January 2023.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57875 shares. The stock gained 4.83% to Rs.701.05. Volumes stood at 63930 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd recorded volume of 10.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.07% to Rs.266.85. Volumes stood at 52343 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 9.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.83% to Rs.1,215.35. Volumes stood at 6.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.319.05. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 163.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.34.05. Volumes stood at 37.19 lakh shares in the last session.

