Volumes soar at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 40.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares

Minda Industries Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 December 2021.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 40.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.03% to Rs.2,724.00. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd recorded volume of 28.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.41% to Rs.1,040.05. Volumes stood at 10.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd clocked volume of 29.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.88% to Rs.278.45. Volumes stood at 6.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21557 shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.989.00. Volumes stood at 12452 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd recorded volume of 5.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89477 shares. The stock gained 6.33% to Rs.2,154.95. Volumes stood at 13697 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)