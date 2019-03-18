Volumes soar at Gayatri Projects Ltd counter

Projects Ltd recorded volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37087 shares

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2019.

Projects Ltd recorded volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37087 shares. The stock lost 5.06% to Rs.151.00. Volumes stood at 68791 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19099 shares. The stock rose 3.69% to Rs.699.00. Volumes stood at 17387 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 17.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.27% to Rs.191.25. Volumes stood at 85309 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 48.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.91% to Rs.249.90. Volumes stood at 8.45 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 10.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.79% to Rs.244.30. Volumes stood at 55348 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)