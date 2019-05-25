RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 54.20 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 60.18% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 54.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.14% to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 189.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

54.2042.22189.95136.8418.7814.7616.1713.659.345.1225.3413.607.163.8717.348.641.804.529.777.87

