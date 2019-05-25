JUST IN
RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 54.20 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 60.18% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 54.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.14% to Rs 9.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 189.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.2042.22 28 189.95136.84 39 OPM %18.7814.76 -16.1713.65 - PBDT9.345.12 82 25.3413.60 86 PBT7.163.87 85 17.348.64 101 NP1.804.52 -60 9.777.87 24

