Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 49.22 points or 0.55% at 8949.11 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.47%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.26%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.45%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.94%),Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.78%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.75%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.71%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.65%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.66%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.5%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.32 or 0.17% at 61692.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.22 points or 0.09% at 29774.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 49.11 points or 0.53% at 9209.82.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

