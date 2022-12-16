Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 99.53 points or 0.48% at 20731.78 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.26%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.94%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.71%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.44%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.5%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.63%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.32 or 0.17% at 61692.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.22 points or 0.09% at 29774.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 49.11 points or 0.53% at 9209.82.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)