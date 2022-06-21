Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 31524 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3126 shares

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 June 2022.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 31524 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3126 shares. The stock gained 1.69% to Rs.19,924.95. Volumes stood at 5330 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 20.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.22% to Rs.97.80. Volumes stood at 13.73 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19257 shares. The stock lost 2.91% to Rs.2,475.00. Volumes stood at 19553 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd clocked volume of 9.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.00% to Rs.493.00. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 24665 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3734 shares. The stock rose 0.70% to Rs.13,383.95. Volumes stood at 2450 shares in the last session.

