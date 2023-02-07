Volumes soar at Hitachi Energy India Ltd counter

Hitachi Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11519 shares

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2023.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11519 shares. The stock lost 3.49% to Rs.3,000.00. Volumes stood at 8775 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 175.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.398.90. Volumes stood at 6.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 48.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.279.65. Volumes stood at 14.58 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd notched up volume of 27.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.53% to Rs.398.90. Volumes stood at 5.76 lakh shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 171.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.08% to Rs.603.40. Volumes stood at 91.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)