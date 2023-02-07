FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 164.41 points or 0.99% at 16500.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 3.55%), KRBL Ltd (down 3.01%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 2.97%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 2.7%),ITC Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 2.59%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.42%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.28%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.24%), and BCL Industries Ltd (down 2.18%).

On the other hand, Varun Beverages Ltd (up 5.18%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 4.99%), and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 2.51%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 213.77 or 0.35% at 60293.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 46.35 points or 0.26% at 17718.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.91 points or 0.18% at 27949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.56 points or 0.21% at 8809.18.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 1940 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

