Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 18.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares

Max Financial Services Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 December 2022.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 18.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.304.20. Volumes stood at 48428 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 111.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.00% to Rs.692.70. Volumes stood at 5.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 6.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43340 shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.449.90. Volumes stood at 43081 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22915 shares. The stock gained 4.50% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 13241 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 12.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.03% to Rs.2,424.95. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)