Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Metalics soars on concluding acquisition of Mittal Corp
Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics announces its 3rd acquisition for facilitating inorganic growth in steel space
Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter
-
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 18.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares
Max Financial Services Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 December 2022.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 18.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59839 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.304.20. Volumes stood at 48428 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 111.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.00% to Rs.692.70. Volumes stood at 5.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 6.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43340 shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.449.90. Volumes stood at 43081 shares in the last session.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22915 shares. The stock gained 4.50% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 13241 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 12.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.03% to Rs.2,424.95. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU