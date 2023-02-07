Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 20.03 points or 1.22% at 1624.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 3.8%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.75%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.03%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.51%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.06%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.67%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.57%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.55%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.6%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.23%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 213.77 or 0.35% at 60293.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 46.35 points or 0.26% at 17718.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.91 points or 0.18% at 27949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.56 points or 0.21% at 8809.18.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 1940 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)