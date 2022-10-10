Volumes soar at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

IDBI Bank Ltd recorded volume of 379.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.47 lakh shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Blue Star Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 October 2022.

IDBI Bank Ltd recorded volume of 379.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.02% to Rs.46.55. Volumes stood at 37.79 lakh shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd clocked volume of 57587 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11230 shares. The stock gained 4.55% to Rs.3,598.95. Volumes stood at 11109 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd witnessed volume of 44.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.01% to Rs.114.15. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd recorded volume of 18.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.202.00. Volumes stood at 2.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79046 shares. The stock increased 0.13% to Rs.1,157.05. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

