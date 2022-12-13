Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 80.88 points or 0.2% at 40325.11 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 1.53%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.09%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.28%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.24%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.17%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.47%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.27%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.46 or 0.57% at 62482.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.85 points or 0.49% at 18588.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.02 points or 0.34% at 29765.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.92 points or 0.23% at 9271.71.

On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)