Volumes soar at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter

Zomato Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 November 2022.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 5.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26019 shares. The stock lost 1.23% to Rs.1,842.10. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd registered volume of 4321.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 644.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.64.65. Volumes stood at 322.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 196.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.12% to Rs.106.00. Volumes stood at 10.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 7.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.83% to Rs.6,134.20. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd registered volume of 56242 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11159 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.4,122.05. Volumes stood at 12563 shares in the last session.

