Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Kwality Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 September 2018.
JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 65.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.87% to Rs.118.50. Volumes stood at 11.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd notched up volume of 79.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.53% to Rs.20.65. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 33.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.1,876.85. Volumes stood at 21.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Kwality Ltd recorded volume of 115.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.21.85. Volumes stood at 40.61 lakh shares in the last session.
J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26772 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.804.00. Volumes stood at 9390 shares in the last session.
