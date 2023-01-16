Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 18.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77910 shares

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 January 2023.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 124.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.57% to Rs.49.60. Volumes stood at 14.26 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.58% to Rs.2,118.65. Volumes stood at 79758 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50423 shares. The stock increased 0.04% to Rs.595.00. Volumes stood at 88557 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53249 shares. The stock rose 0.84% to Rs.300.05. Volumes stood at 19420 shares in the last session.

