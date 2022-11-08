Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 44.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.34% to Rs 268.24 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 44.63% to Rs 123.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.34% to Rs 268.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.268.24196.7480.8781.16158.90110.93156.59109.39123.3185.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)