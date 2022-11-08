JUST IN
Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 44.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.34% to Rs 268.24 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 44.63% to Rs 123.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.34% to Rs 268.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales268.24196.74 36 OPM %80.8781.16 -PBDT158.90110.93 43 PBT156.59109.39 43 NP123.3185.26 45

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:58 IST

