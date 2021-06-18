Power Grid Corp Q4 PAT grows 6% to Rs 3,526 cr

On a consolidated basis, Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit rose 6.42% to Rs 3,526.23 crore on 3.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.23 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax jumped 38.86% to Rs 4,662.18 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 3,357.41 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit advanced 8.83% to Rs 12,036.46 crore on 5.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 39,639.79 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board on 17 June 2021 has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 (one bonus share for every three existing equity share).

Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 51.34% in the electric utility manufacturing company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India lost 0.79% to Rs 237.80 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 237.75 to Rs 247 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)